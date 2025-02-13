Gary Bennett singled two players out for praise after the win against Luton Town on Wednesday night

Sunderland legend Gary Bennett was full of praise for two players in particular last night as Régis Le Bris’ side defeated Luton Town on Wednesday night.

After drawing against Watford and Plymouth Argyle at home recently, Sunderland returned to winning ways at the Stadium of Light with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Luton Town in the Championship Goals from Enzo Le Fee and Wilson Isidor either side of the interval proved the difference and though Anthony Patterson made one excellent save from Carlton Morris, the visitors rarely threatened.

However, after the game, Bennett was full of praise for Sunderland duo Patrick Roberts and Dan Neil. Roberts, 28, hit the post in the second half and on another night, could have picked up at least two assists had Sunderland been able to finish their chances. For his part, Neil, 23, dominated the midfield battle and captained his side well against a physical Luton Town.

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle after the game, the former Sunderland man said of Neil: “He doesn’t get the plaudits. I think his passing tonight was excellent. He was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet. He’s got great ability. He’s calm on the ball. He managed the game tonight and it’s important that we get him on the ball, especially at Elland Road.”

Speaking about Roberts, Bennett said after the game against Luton Town: “He was unlucky. It was a great bit of trickery on the edge of the box and a great strike that came back off the post. I thought he was excellent. He’s always a threat, isn’t he?”