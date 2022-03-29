The TRIPLE training ground photo injury boost that Sunderland fans will absolutely love
Sunderland released photos of Alex Neil’s squad training this afternoon – and there was a triple boost for supporters.
Following injuries, Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Nathan Broadhead were all pictured out on the grass as Sunderland prepare for their play-off push.
The snaps of the trio were well received by supporters, especially given Pritchard and Broadhead’s attacking talents following Jermain Defoe’s early retirement.
And Danny Batth is hopeful he’ll be available for selection when Sunderland host Gillingham this weekend - following the defender’s frustrating injury setback.
The 31-year-old centre-back hasn’t featured under Alex Neil after damaging his ankle in last month’s 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham.
“It just seems to have dragged on and I’ve tried to come back a few times,” Batth told The Echo.
“It's been a niggly injury so we’ve kind of had to let it build up and obviously I’ve been working hard off the pitch in the gym and physically."