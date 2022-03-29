Following injuries, Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Nathan Broadhead were all pictured out on the grass as Sunderland prepare for their play-off push.

The snaps of the trio were well received by supporters, especially given Pritchard and Broadhead’s attacking talents following Jermain Defoe’s early retirement.

And Danny Batth is hopeful he’ll be available for selection when Sunderland host Gillingham this weekend - following the defender’s frustrating injury setback.

The 31-year-old centre-back hasn’t featured under Alex Neil after damaging his ankle in last month’s 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham.

“It just seems to have dragged on and I’ve tried to come back a few times,” Batth told The Echo.

“It's been a niggly injury so we’ve kind of had to let it build up and obviously I’ve been working hard off the pitch in the gym and physically."

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Alex Pritchard of Sunderland prepares to take a corner during the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland at Adams Park on January 08, 2022 in High Wycombe, England.

