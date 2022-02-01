The transfer deals that Sunderland may still have to do following deadline-day drama

A stunning Wearside return for Jermain Defoe was sealed, while the Black Cats also snapped up one of League One's most highly-rated talents in Jay Matete.

Matete's arrival is a significant deal for the Black Cats, who are understood to have paid a significant six-figure sum to secure his signature.

A regular in Fleetwood Town's midfield, he had been heavily scouted by both Championship and Premier League clubs before Sunderland' s swoop.

It was a crucial priority for Kristjaan Speakman going into deadline day, given that Luke O'Nien is out until March with a shoulder injury and that Carl Winchester has more often than not been deployed at right back this season.

Described by the Sporting Director as a 'versatile' midfielder, Matete will offer depth and competition for Dan Neil and Corry Evans.

That the Black Cats did not recruit a striker before the 11pm deadline reflected the increasing confidence through the day that a deal to bring Jermain Defoe back to Wearside would be agreed.

Defoe's arrival at the Academy of Light was gloriously captured live by SAFC Fan TV, signalling that the final confirmation of the 39-year-old's signing is close.

The striker is a free agent after departing Rangers by mutual consent earlier this month, and so can be signed at any time outside the deadline.

Sunderland believe he will offer a significant impact both on and off the pitch.

Beyond that, it seems likely that the Black Cats will have to at the very least survey the free agent market for another defensive addition.

For all the excitement surrounding the imminent arrivals of Matete and Defoe, the deadline day business had one very notable absence.

The Black Cats sanctioned Tom Flanagan's departure for Shrewsbury Town in the closing stages of the window, but failed in their search for a replacement.

Their logic was that given the 30-year-old was entering the last six months of his deal with little chance of a renewal, and that Danny Batth's arrival would significantly limit his game time through the final months of the season, it was best to give him the opportunity now to secure his long-term future.

The issue is that with no replacement secured, Sunderland are at risk of being significantly exposed by one or two more injuries.Batth and Trai Hume have been recruited over the course of January, but Denver Hume, Ollie Younger, Frederik Alves and now Flanagan have departed.

It has ended up being a major gamble on the club's part.

The expectation had been that Arbenit Xhemajli would depart on loan in search of regular game time, and some European leagues still have a transfer window open (Switzerland and Turkey, for example), but it now seems inconceivable that the club could weaken their options in that part of the pitch further.

There does remain the prospect of some loan outgoings, with Tyrese Dyce and Benji Kimpioka candidates for possible loan moves to the National League.

Oh, and there's the small matter of recruiting a head coach. Never dull.

