Sunderland are expecting a busy final few hours of the transfer window as they look to finalise their summer business.

FC Lorient attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche, 21, and PSG full back Timothee Pembele, 20, have just arrived at the Academy of Light to undergo their medicals after deals we agreed with their current clubs.

Providing all goes well with those medicals, both will follow Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn in signing long-term contracts at the club. Rusyn was Sunderland's second addition of transfer deadline day, after Mason Burstow signed on a season-long deal from Chelsea.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Burstow had significant interest both in the UK and from abroad, and so represents a significant boost to Tony Mowbray's striking options. They had looked limited this time yesterday as Ross Stewart agreed to join Southampton, and though they remain inexperienced at Championship level there is now depth and variety for Mowbray.

it means a good deal of Sunderland's required work for what was always shaping up to be a big deadline day is on track. The one position where Mowbray has made clear he would also like to recruit is in central midfield, with Miguel Crespo one player linked earlier in the day. It remains to be seen whether the Black Cats can make any progress on that front, but their business won't necessarily end with the French youngsters. Time will tell.

Stewart's departure for Southampton has not yet been confirmed but remains very much on track, as is the case with Lynden Gooch and Stoke City. It would be a significant surprise if either did not leave the club in the coming hours.

Another departure expected to be confirmed is that of Elliot Embleton, who is joining Derby County on loan providing there are no issues with his medical. Mowbray told a press conference yesterday that he expected the attacking midfielder to stay around until January at least but there has clearly been a change of heart on that front over the last 24 hours. That may be related to the arrival of Aouchiche, who will add more competition for places in Embleton's favoured positions, and particularly if Alex Pritchard does not leave the club. There is no guarantee that will prove to be the case as Sunderland will not stand his way if an appropriate bid is made, but the clock is clearly running down on that front.

Similarly, Danny Batth may yet leave and yet that too appears increasingly unlikely. Blackburn Rovers were unable to get a deal over the line in previous weeks and though Cardiff City explored the possibility of recruiting the experienced central defender, their interest has not progressed this afternoon after they signed Jonathan Panzo on loan from Nottingham Forest. In both Pritchard and Batth's case things could change quickly, but time is now short.

A couple of outgoings highly unlikely to happen are that of Dan Neil and Patrick Roberts. Interest in Neil was reported earlier today but Sunderland sources made clear that there had been no official bids, and they would most certainly not be entertained if they were.

And while Southampton did make a move for Patrick Roberts, they have not returned since Sunderland made clear that their initial bid was well below a level that they would even consider. Sunderland do not want to sell.