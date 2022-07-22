The core of last season's side have been retained, while Dan Ballard and Aji Alese both bring significant promise and already impressive CV's.

After the defeat to Bradford City on Tuesday night, though, head coach Alex Neil made clear that there could be no room for complacency.

From the very moment Sunderland won promotion at Wembley, he has been eager to stress how big the step up to Championship level is.

"For us, as a club really, we need to have a realisation of where we currently are," he said on Tuesday night.

“We've got a lot of work to do in terms of bringing bodies in and equally, we have a lot of work to do on the training ground to get some of the new lads up to speed so that we can perform at our best.”

Neil stressed that the club is working intensely to try and solve the current shortage of options up front in particular, where Ross Stewart remains the only recognised striker just one week out from the start of the season.

Tellingly, he also said that the club needs to strengthen 'in a whole host of positions'.

That in turn could then lead to some players moving on, whether it be on loan or permanently.

So what are the key issues that still need to be resolved and where should fans expect to see business before the transfer window shuts in five weeks time?

We run you through it all here...

1. IN - A NEW GOALKEEPER Alex Neil confirmed after the 2-0 defeat to Bradford City on Tuesday night that the club were actively pursuing a new senior goalkeeper. He understandably feels more experience is needed in that part of the pitch ahead of what is likely to be a long and challenging season at Championship level. Sunderland want to ensure Anthony Patterson can continue his very exciting progression, but will also want to guard against the possibility of dips in form over the course of the season.

2. OUT (ON LOAN) - JACOB CARNEY Carney has had an invaluable few weeks in the first-team environment during pre-season. The game showed his talent and promise, with some good interventions as he quickly raced off his line to halt dangerous attacks. There were also some signs of his understandable inexperience, both in his shot stopping and his distribution. The arrival of a new goalkeeper could give him the chance to go out on loan and get regular senior football. As Sunderland have the option to extend his contract for another year, all parties could then make an informed call on the next steps. That seems the ideal scenario for everyone.

3. IN - A NEW LEFT BACK This is a position in which Sunderland face a dilemma in the weeks ahead. On the right, Neil has Trai Hume and with Lynden Gooch and Carl Winchester both primarily playing defensive roles on that side in pre-season, further arrivals seem at this stage at least unlikely. On the other flank, Neil has the hugely impressive Dennis Cirkin and in theory, the exciting Niall Huggins. The issue is that Huggins is still not back in full training after stress fractures in both heels followed a similar injury in his back last year. Sunderland, understandably, are determined not to rush back a player of real promise who could have a major long-term impact. That means the question is whether they feel players such as Aji Alese, Luke O'Nien and perhaps even Gooch can provide adequate cover in the interim.

4. OUT (ON LOAN) - HARRISON SOHNA Sunderland's policy at U23 (now U21 for the new campaign) level has for some time now been to try and promote their best young talent to test them at a higher level. That in turn means pursuing loan moves and regular senior football for their better players at the upper end of the academy age group. Sohna is certainly in that category. He looked bright against Bradford, and was impressive in his Papa John's Trophy appearances last season. He is definitely a player who could benefit from experience the rigours of the National League or League Two on a regular basis.