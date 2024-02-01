Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are heading into the final hours of the transfer window hoping to bolster their squad for the remainded of the Championship campaign after what has already been a busy day of transfer activity.

Alex Pritchard's moved to Birmingham City has been confirmed, while Romaine Mundle sealed his arrival on Wearside from Standard Liege. The Black Cats have also confirmed the departure of academy prospect Josh Robertson, who has joined Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee after indicating that he did not see his long-term future on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland hope that their business does not end there. They are expected to seal a deal for Callum Styles to make the Barnsley midfielder their third signing of the January window. A deal had been discussed earlier this month and has been revived over the last 24 hours. Styles will add depth to Michael Beale's midfield options but will also bring added depth on the left flank, where he is adept at playing as a wing back.

The Black Cats have also been trying to add an experienced striker to their ranks for the run in, though at this stage time looks to be against them. Ipswich Town sealed the high-profile capture of Kieffer Moore earlier today, offering a significant financial package to Bournemouth to get the deal over the line. Things can change quickly at this late stage of the window but with just over an hour to go in the window, there is a possibility of Sunderland going into the rest of the campaign with their current options in place.

There remains a strong likelihood of some outgoings before the window closes, almost certainly on a loan basis. The imminent arrival of Styles will likely lead to Jay Matete heading elsewhere on a short-term basis as he bids to rebuild his match fitness following a serious injury. There has also been loan interest in Luis Hemir and Eliezer Mayenda, and Sunderland could sanction one of them heading out for the rest of the campaign for regular game time.