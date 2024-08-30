Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are working to make additions in the final hour of the window

Sunderland have entered the final hour of the summer transfer window with a number of deals still in play.

The Black Cats have confirmed three departures so far, with Pierre Ekwah joining Ligue 1 side St Etienne. They have an option to make the deal permanent next summer for a fee reported in the French press to be around the £6 million mark, while they will also pay a seven-figure fee for Ekwah's services this season. Timothee Pembele has gone on loan to Le Havre and Nectar Triantis to Hibs, though neither is with an option to buy. There are potentially more outgoings to come in the final stages of the window, with Luis Hemir set to join Juventus on loan. He'll go into the 'next gen' squad who play in Serie C, and there is an option to buy included in that deal. It's been reported in the Italian media to be in the region of £2.5 million with future bonuses.

The key focus in the final hour will be on incomings. The Black Cats have agreed loan deals to sign Chris Mepham and Samis Abdul Samed from Bournemouth and RC Lens respectively, and both deal are understood to remain on track as things stand. They are expected to be confirmed unless there are any late issues, with the Black Cats remain confident that they can also sign talented Serbian midfielder Milan Aleksic before the end of the deadline.

Work is ongoing to try and bolster the club's striking options for the next few months. It has again been a frustrating search for additional firepower and as things stand, talks to sign Gent striker Ahmed Abdullahi are ongoing. The Black Cats tabled a bid earlier today reported to be in the region of £1.7 million before future bonuses etc. There remains a chance Abdullahi could make the switch before the end of the window and while further striker deals cannot be ruled out, they of course appear increasingly unlikely as the end of the window draws near. Abdullahi is at this stage thought to be the most realistic addition, though time will tell whether proves to the case.

With 'deal sheets' no longer in place across the EFL, all paperwork on every deal has to be concluded by 11pm. Deals can be announced after that point but only if all relevant documents have been submitted. Sunderland seem certain to get business done but just how much they can pull off remains to be seen as fans wait anxiously for updates.