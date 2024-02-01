Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieffer Moore could yet be leaving Bournemouth on deadline day as the Premier League side close in on a new striker of their own.

Moore has been the subject of intense speculation this month, with Sunderland one of a number of Championship sides who are understandably keen to bring the 31-year-old in on loan. Bournemouth have up until this point been unwilling to sanction his departure and he has continued to featured in the matchday squads as cover and support for Dominic Solanke.

Speaking yesterday, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola confirmed that moore was set to be part of the squad to face West Ham United: "He will travel and he will be in the squad. It is the same situation.”

That stance could yet change today, however. Sky Sports News report that the Cherries are closing on a deal for Getafe striker Enes Ünal. The 26-year-old is expected to join on an initial loan, with an obligation to buy in the summer for a fee in the region 16.5 million Euros.

That could then lead to Moore's departure before the window closes at 11pm tonight, with the striker open to a move that will give him increased playing time ahead of Wales' involvement in the EURO 2024 play-offs, and then hopefully the tournament itself. However, that does not mean that the striker would be bound for Wearside. Sunderland have made clear their interest but so have many clubs in the Championship, including Cardiff City where he has played with great success before. Sources this morning have indicated that it is Ipswich Town who are currently leading the race for Moore's signature as they invest significantly to bolster their attempt to win an automatic promotion race.

Ipswich have already invested a seven-figure fee to sign AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi in the January window, but remain in the market for a proven Championship operator as George Hirst is currently sidelined with a major hamstring injury.

