The injury and January transfer status of each of Sunderland's 42 contracted senior players explained - gallery

By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 14th Jan 2025, 18:01 BST

Sunderland made a major breakthrough in the transfer market last week and are hoping for more in the weeks ahead

The arrival of Enzo Le Fée marked a major step forward in Sunderland’s January transfer plans, but more incomings and outgoings are expected in the weeks ahead.

Here, we take you through the transfer and injury status of every player contracted to the club and outline what might lie ahead...

Has longstanding interest from a number of clubs - understandable given his status as one of the most experienced English goalkeepers of his age. Spurs, one of the clubs who had been linked with a move, have now recruited a goalkeeper. It's thought he'd be very reluctant to leave midseason and especially to be a number two. Happy at the club and focused on winning promotion to the Premier League as things stand.

1. Anthony Patterson

| Frank Reid

Has been a solid addition, reliable when called upon and a big influence in the dressing room. Sunderland are happy with their goalkeeping unit as things stand.

2. Simon Moore

| Frank Reid

Sunderland do have the option to recall Bishop this month but it appears highly unlikely. Was unlucky in the first half of the campaign with injury and will hope to push for more minutes at Wycombe between now and May.

3. Nathan Bishop - Summer of 2026

Photo: Frank Reid

Young goalkeeper is in excellent form on loan at Salford City and Sunderland have no intention of recalling him as a result. Indeed, their window to do so has likely already passed.

4. Matty Young

Photo: Ben Cuthbertson

