The arrival of Enzo Le Fée marked a major step forward in Sunderland’s January transfer plans, but more incomings and outgoings are expected in the weeks ahead.
Here, we take you through the transfer and injury status of every player contracted to the club and outline what might lie ahead...
1. Anthony Patterson
Has longstanding interest from a number of clubs - understandable given his status as one of the most experienced English goalkeepers of his age. Spurs, one of the clubs who had been linked with a move, have now recruited a goalkeeper. It's thought he'd be very reluctant to leave midseason and especially to be a number two. Happy at the club and focused on winning promotion to the Premier League as things stand. | Frank Reid
2. Simon Moore
Has been a solid addition, reliable when called upon and a big influence in the dressing room. Sunderland are happy with their goalkeeping unit as things stand. | Frank Reid
3. Nathan Bishop - Summer of 2026
Sunderland do have the option to recall Bishop this month but it appears highly unlikely. Was unlucky in the first half of the campaign with injury and will hope to push for more minutes at Wycombe between now and May. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Matty Young
Young goalkeeper is in excellent form on loan at Salford City and Sunderland have no intention of recalling him as a result. Indeed, their window to do so has likely already passed. Photo: Ben Cuthbertson
