Sunderland missed a big chance last weekend but they remain firmly in the automatic promotion race

In the aftermath of Sunderland's draw with Plymouth Argyle, the overwhelming feeling on Wearside was of a major opportunity spurned. The Black Cats have long been the outsiders in this four-team race for the automatic promotion spots, and this was a rare weekend in which they could guarantee making up ground. Sheffield United had already lost on home turf the night before, while Leeds and Burnley facing each other at Turf Moor on the Monday night meant one or both would drop points.

With some difficult fixtures coming up and especially on the road, there is no doubt that Sunderland's hopes of making the top two shrunk considerably as a result of their inability to get past Plymouth Argyle. What was interesting about that game was that it was also a very rare afternoon where Sunderland obviously underperformed, with head coach Régis Le Bris admitting afterwards that they had probably been a touch fortunate to get a point. The Black Cats had been poor in a defeat at Stoke City over the festive period, but even then had created by far the better of the chances. Which made me wonder, just how positive should we be about Sunderland's chances of catching the three teams above them in final 17 games of the season? After all, 51 points is a hell of a lot to still be claimed.

The starting point was to assess this first theory: that the Black Cats have for a period of time being producing consistently decent performances and they are in increasingly good shape as the campaign progresses. To do this, I started by analysing through the data beneath their last two Championship fixtures, courtesy of wyscout's database. The results were encouraging. Sunderland have produced a better expected-goals tally then their opponent in seven of their last ten matches, and are creating more chances than ever. Their expected-goals average over those ten fixtures is 1.67, up from 1.43 across the season as a whole. This encouraging trend is borne out across other key attacking metrics. Take touches of the ball inside the opposition box, for example. Sunderland have averaged 24 of those in the last ten games, up from 21 across the season as a whole. Their defensive statistics are holding up relatively well, conceded an average expected goals of 1.1 over the last ten games. That's almost identical to their season average, but remember that they started the campaign with a remarkably resolute backline that then wobbled considerably in the weeks afterwards. Sunderland have taken 21 points from their last 10 games, promotion form, and the performance data shows they have been good value for it. As such, there is good reason to believe that they continue to pick up a steady points haul between now and the end of the season.

Of course, the reality of Sunderland's situation after that draw with Plymouth is that their automatic promotion hopes are no longer in their own hands. To get to the top two, someone else will have to dip considerably. How likely is that, if we look at the recent performance data of the other three teams in the promotion mix? Well, we can start by saying that it would take a spectacular collapse for Leeds United not to finish in the top two. They are tracking at above two-points-per-game, have a three-point advantage on third and if anything, are underperforming. Across their last ten games, they have according to wyscout produced a better XG than their opponent on every single occasion. They are averaging an XG of 2.2 in those ten games, and an XGA of just 0.7. They average 27 touches of the ball inside the opposition box, and concede just seven. They are outstanding on home turf and though they have probably not been as ruthless as they should have been in both boxes, that has not prevented them leading the way at the top. If you had to guess whether they will improve or drop off, everything tells you they're likely to start picking up more points rather than few. The Championship is an unpredictable league but there's good reason to think it could be a three-way race for one spot in the top two.

When we assess Burnley and Sheffield United's performances over the last ten games, there is considerably more room for encouragement even if that comes with key caveats. Chris Wilder's side have been producing pretty consistent results and performances, producing a superior XG to their opponent in six of their last ten games. Their average XG in that time is a solid 1.4 and slightly up from their season average, while their XGA is an equally solid 1.16. Attacking wide they are slightly less dominant that Leeds and Sunderland, with an average of 16 touches inside the opposition box a reflection of that. From a Sunderland perspective, probably the main concern is that the Blades are enjoying a productive January transfer window in the wake of a recent takeover. Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz were impressive captures, and there are likely to be more. A stretched squad has definitely been a factor in their recent form and that might not last as they bolster their ranks. Sunderland, though, are certainly matching their performance level at the moment.

That's even more true in the case of Burnley, who are statistically the least impressive of the four over the last ten games. In that time they've produced a better XG than their opponent in just four of the games, with an average XG of just 1. Their XGA in that time is 0.9. Ordinarily, that would lead you to think that a significant dip in form would be just around the corner. In this case, you can't be quite so sure. As Sunderland witnessed first hand in the recent fixture between the two, James Trafford has been in exceptional form all season and the central defensive pairing of Maxime Estève and CJ Egan-Riley is an excellent one, meaning there's every chance they can continue to outperform defensively for the foreseeable future. Injury or a dip in form could definitely spark a dip, however.

With Sunderland, there are probably two key concerns heading into the run-in. They have not been as ruthless in front of goal as they need to be, and so adding a little more quality in the final third before the transfer deadline looks to be a must. Their habit of conceding late goals is also the key reason why there are currently fourth and not firmly established in the top two. Can we hope that the improving injury list means that they will have greater depth and better options to change the game and avoid fatigue? That the ability to rotate and introduce fresh legs in the final third might allow them to make better use of their dominance? They cannot afford many, if any, more lapses like the ones have cost them in recent months. How Le Bris is able to coax the maximum from his improving options is going to be key.

Sunderland's need to make up ground on three times with such obvious depth and quality means they most definitely have to be considered the firm outsiders in the race for automatic promotion. Assessing the form guide has given me some degree of confidence, however, that there will be many twists and turns before the end of the regular campaign. We will know a lot more at the end of February, when Sunderland have played arguably their two toughest fixtures in travelling to Middlesbrough and Leeds.