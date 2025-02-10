Sunderland host Luton Town at the Stadium of Light in a crucial Championship game on Wednesday night

After a frustrating 2-2 draw with Watford at the Stadium of Light, Régis Le Bris will be weighing up the possibility of making some changes for a crucial clash with Luton Town on Wednesday night.

Here, we look at the options he has to freshen things up - and assess how likely they are...

One change he'll almost definitely make...

BRING JOBE BELLINGHAM BACK INTO THE STARTING XI

Bellingham was a surprise absentee as Sunderland were held to a 2-2 by Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. The midfielder had suffered an ankle injury in the build up to the game and the Black Cats decided there was little to be gained from risking any aggravation. As such, he sat out the game but Le Bris made clear afterwards that he was expected to be fit for Wednesday night. Should that prove to be the case, he will almost certainly return to the starting XI and most likely in place of Salis Abdul Samed.

Whether Le Bris opts to stick with a 4-3-3 or change formation, Bellingham will have a crucial role to play.

A couple of changes I think he'll consider....

STARTING ELIEZER MAYENDA

Le Bris defended his decision to bring Samed into the side ahead of Mayenda after Sunderland's disappointing draw with Watford, quite rightly pointing out that the 4-3-3 structure he has favoured all season has been the bedrock of the team's storng performances. It is becoming increasingly hard to ignore Mayenda's contributions, however, as he repeated his canny knack of making something happen by laying on the best chance of the game for Wilson Isidor.

Le Bris realistically has two options to get the 19-year-old into his starting XI. He could bring him in for Chris Rigg and play something close to a 4-4-2 with Rigg out on the right (as was the case at Derby County), or he could deploy the youngster off the right wing and use Patrick Roberts as an impact substitute - something he has regularly done in three-game weeks to protect the winger from the hamstring issues he has suffered in the past.

BRINGING DAN BALLARD BACK INTO THE STARTING XI

Ballard has been patiently waiting for an opportunity to get back into the side, and has not started a game since picking up an injury against Norwich City just before Christmas. Sunderland have shipped six goals in their last three games and will be facing a Luton Town side who despite their lowly position in the table, offer a real aerial threat from crosses and set pieces in particular. Ballard is Sunderland's best defender in those circumstances, and some fresh legs in the backline might be no bad thing after a gruelling recent schedule.

Of course, the harder question is who Ballard would replace. Luke O'Nien is Sunderland's best defender at launching attacks from deep, while Chris Mepham is a contender for player of the season at this stage. Le Bris has previously moved O'Nien out to right back in order to rest Trai Hume, and so that would be a slightly left-field alternative.

And two changes that he could make, but I think are pretty unlikely...

HAND IAN POVEDA HIS FIRST START FOR THE CLUB

Poveda stepped up his recovery with an extended cameo from the bench on Saturday, and will be in line for more minutes here. If Le Bris does wish to rest Roberts, then Poveda would be the most natural replacement in terms of limiting disruption to the rest of the XI. However, it might be considered too much of a risk to push him straight into the starting XI so soon after his return to competitive football. Another cameo from the bench might be the best option for now.

MOVE ENZO LE FEE INFIELD

There's no doubt that Sunderland are eager to move Enzo Le Fée into his preferred central midfield role as soon as is realistically possible. However, Le Bris has limited options out left and so it seems more likely that he will wait until Romaine Mundle is fit in around a week's time before making the switch. Mayenda is the only other real option to play out left, and it was a role he looked uncomfortable in when played there earlier this season. Milan Aleksic did make an impact from that position on Saturday afternoon and will hope to have staked a claim despite his late miss, but it would be a surprise to see him start.