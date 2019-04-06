Sunderland boss Jack Ross made five changes to his side against Accrington Stanley on Wednesday night.

The team Sunderland fans want Jack Ross to name at Rochdale - with TWO changes from Accrington win

Sunderland are back in action today with a trip to Rochdale in League One - but how many changes will they make following Wednesday's 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley?

Earlier this morning the Echo ran a series of polls via Twitter asking who should start for Jack Ross' side - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see the results.

Has started every league game this season.

1. Goalkeeper\: Jon McLaughlin

An obvious choice with Adam Matthews and Donald Love out injured.

2. Right-back\: Luke O'Nien

Has started the last four games in the heart of defence.

3. Centre-back\: Jack Baldwin

Helped keep a twelfth clean sheet in the league for Sunderland this season, as the Black Cats beat Accrington Stanley 3-0 on Wednesday night.

4. Centre-back\: Tom Flanagan

