The team Sunderland fans want Jack Ross to name against Coventry - with TWO changes from Burton Albion
Sunderland manager Jack Ross faces some major selection dilemmas ahead of the visit of Coventry City - and fans have offered their take.
With injury worries mounting-up, Ross will be forced into changes for the visit of the Sky Blues this afternoon. And with the Scot having some tough calls to make - supporters have had their say on the side they would like to see fielded when Coventry visit the Stadium of Light. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who fans want to see start against Coventry - as they suggest TWO changes:
1. GK\: Jon McLaughlin
Sunderland's undisputed number one, McLaughlin is set to start at the Stadium of Light after some more heroics against Burton Albion in midweek.