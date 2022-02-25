Alex Neil is still searching for his first win since taking charge of the side following two draws and one defeat.
Sunderland salvaged a late point against Burton Albion last time out, as Ross Stewart scored a stoppage-time equaliser.
Wigan are in fine form after taking ten points from their last four games, with Leam Richardson’s side looking well placed to win automatic promotion.
Here’s the SAFC side we think could start against the Latics this weekend.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Page 1 of 3