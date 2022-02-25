Alex Neil is still searching for his first win since taking charge of the side following two draws and one defeat.

Sunderland salvaged a late point against Burton Albion last time out, as Ross Stewart scored a stoppage-time equaliser.

Wigan are in fine form after taking ten points from their last four games, with Leam Richardson’s side looking well placed to win automatic promotion.

Here’s the SAFC side we think could start against the Latics this weekend.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Has started the side's last four games and made some impressive saves to keep the team in games. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester Was one of Sunderland's better performers against Burton after starting in a three-man defence and moving to right-back in the second half. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Danny Batth Returned to the bench against Burton following an ankle injury and may come back into the starting XI to give Callum Doyle a break. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Bailey Wright Has played as a left-sided centre-back this season and may do so again if Batth comes back into the side. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales