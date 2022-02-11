Three consecutive defeats against Bolton, Doncaster and Cheltenham have seen the Wearsiders drop to 4th in the League One table.

At former clubs Preston and Norwich, Neil has often used a 4-2-3-1 formation, like the one Sunderland have been playing with for most of the campaign.

Against Cheltenham new signings Trai Hume, Jay Matete and Jack Clarke all made their full Sunderland debuts.

Here’s the SAFC side we think could start at Plough Lane:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Started at Cheltenham as Throben Hoffmann was sidelined due to illness. Was beaten by two deflected efforts. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Trai Hume Made his Sunderland debut at Cheltenham and gave a good account of himself. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. CB: Danny Batth Was impressive on his debut against Portsmouth but has struggled since. Will be hoping to find more consistency following his arrival last month. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle The 18-year-old has played a lot of football this season, yet Sunderland have a lack of options in central defence. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales