Alex Pritchard at Cheltenham. Picture by FRANK REID

The team Alex Neil could name for his first game as Sunderland boss against AFC Wimbledon - with two changes from Cheltenham loss

Sunderland are expected to name Alex Neil as their new head coach for this weekend’s game against AFC Wimbledon – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:11 am

Three consecutive defeats against Bolton, Doncaster and Cheltenham have seen the Wearsiders drop to 4th in the League One table.

At former clubs Preston and Norwich, Neil has often used a 4-2-3-1 formation, like the one Sunderland have been playing with for most of the campaign.

Against Cheltenham new signings Trai Hume, Jay Matete and Jack Clarke all made their full Sunderland debuts.

Here’s the SAFC side we think could start at Plough Lane:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Started at Cheltenham as Throben Hoffmann was sidelined due to illness. Was beaten by two deflected efforts.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Made his Sunderland debut at Cheltenham and gave a good account of himself.

3. CB: Danny Batth

Was impressive on his debut against Portsmouth but has struggled since. Will be hoping to find more consistency following his arrival last month.

4. CB: Callum Doyle

The 18-year-old has played a lot of football this season, yet Sunderland have a lack of options in central defence.

