HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Ross Stewart of Sunderland celebrates with teammate Lynden Gooch after scoring their team's third goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland at Adams Park on January 08, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Revealed: The surprising individual market valuations of players in £16.79m-rated Sunderland squad

Player market values remain a contentious part of the football conversation...

By James Copley
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:09 pm

The often bizarre estimated valuation of footballers continues to ruffle the feathers.

Over the course of a campaign, the market values of players and squads can change considerably, with fine runs of form, goals and promotions seeing them shoot up, while the opposite turn of events can see the worth of a squad plummet in the blink of an eye.

Now the season is has passed the halfway mark, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) to see Sunderland’s players are valued.

1. Lee Burge

Total market value of player according to Transfermarkt: £90k

2. Luke O'Nien

Total market value of player according to Transfermarkt: £135k

3. Jordan Willis

Total market value of player according to Transfermarkt: £135k

4. Trai Hume

Total market value of player according to Transfermarkt: £158k

