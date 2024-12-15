Sunderland launched a stunning comeback at Swansea City to seal three crucial points in their battle for promotion.

The Black Cats had fallen two goals down inside 20 minutes in South Wales but a much-improved display after the break yielded a win with goals from Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham in front of 2,000 away fans at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans and players in action during the memorable win away from home:

