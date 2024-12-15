The superb photos of Sunderland fans and players celebrating 3-2 comeback win against Swansea City - gallery

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Dec 2024, 12:27 BST

Sunderland fought back from two goals down to seal a stunning win at Swansea City - with the drama captured by cameras in South Wales

Sunderland launched a stunning comeback at Swansea City to seal three crucial points in their battle for promotion.

The Black Cats had fallen two goals down inside 20 minutes in South Wales but a much-improved display after the break yielded a win with goals from Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham in front of 2,000 away fans at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans and players in action during the memorable win away from home:

Sunderland's Wilson Isidor at full-time after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium.

1. Wilson Isidor

Sunderland's Wilson Isidor at full-time after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium. | Steven Paston/PA Wire

Sunderland fans celebrating at full time after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans celebrating at full time after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium. | Steven Paston/PA Wire

Sunderland fans celebrating at full time after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans celebrating at full time after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium. | Steven Paston/PA Wire

Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham applauds the fans at full-time after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium.

4. Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham applauds the fans at full-time after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium. | Steven Paston/PA Wire

