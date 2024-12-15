The Black Cats had fallen two goals down inside 20 minutes in South Wales but a much-improved display after the break yielded a win with goals from Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham in front of 2,000 away fans at the Swansea.com Stadium.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans and players in action during the memorable win away from home:
1. Wilson Isidor
Sunderland's Wilson Isidor at full-time after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium. | Steven Paston/PA Wire
2. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans celebrating at full time after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium. | Steven Paston/PA Wire
3. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans celebrating at full time after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium. | Steven Paston/PA Wire
4. Jobe Bellingham
Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham applauds the fans at full-time after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium. | Steven Paston/PA Wire
