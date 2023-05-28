News you can trust since 1873
The superb photos of brilliant Sunderland fans away from home this season - gallery

Sunderland fans are famous for their loud and proud support of their team away from home!
By James Copley
Published 28th May 2023, 10:00 BST

And the 2022-23 campaign has been no different, with Black Cats taking massive numbers to Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Wigan Athletic, West Brom, Luton Town (twice) Sheffield United, Watford, Stoke City and more! Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans travelling away from home last season.

Can you spot any pictures of yourself or your friends and family members in our snaps? Let us know on our Facebook and Twitter pages… all photos courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid.

Sunderland fans away at Norwich City earlier this season.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans away at Norwich City earlier this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans were loud and proud away from home at Sheffield United in the Championship earlier this season.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans were loud and proud away from home at Sheffield United in the Championship earlier this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans show their passion at the end of the game away from home against Hull City.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans show their passion at the end of the game away from home against Hull City. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans in action away at Rotherham United in the Championship earlier this season.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action away at Rotherham United in the Championship earlier this season. Photo: Frank Reid

