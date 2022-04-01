The Sunderland youngsters given a chance to impress Alex Neil over the international break

With a number of key players from Neil's core group away with their respective nations, Neil boosted his numbers in training with some of those from the U23 group.

Scholar Zak Johnson, 17, was one of those given the opportunity to take another step forward in his development.

A boyhood Sunderland fan, Johnson can play either on the right or in the heart of defence. He made his senior debut in the 89th minute of the 2-1 Papa John's Trophy win against Manchester United U21s last year, and has been a fixture in the U23 team this year.

Midfielder Harrison Sohna, who played in all three of Sunderland's Papa John's games, also trained with the senior group over the course of the international break.

Benji Kimpioka was also included as he looks to make an impact after returning from injury.

Jack Diamond also trained with the group over the break before returning to complete his loan spell at Harrogate Town, where he has scored 11 goals this season.

"We've watched a lot of his stuff while he's been down there, and this week has given us a great opportunity to bring him in and let him train with the lads," Neil said.

Sunderland youngster Benji Kimpioka