3. HARRISON SOHNA

The 19-year-old has made a good impression both in the U23 side and in his appearances in the Papa John's Trophy, particularly in possession where has proven to be neat and effective. Central midfield is one position where Alex Neil has had a strong cohort of established options from day one, but as Wright and Ballard are slowly integrated Luke O'Nien has operated in defensive roles for a lot of drills. That has cleared some space for Sohna to try and make an impression. Tom Scott is another young midfielder who has the potential to step up when required.

Photo: FRANK REID 2021