Alex Neil’s squad head out to Portugal on Wednesday for an intense training camp and two friendly fixtures.
Head coach Neil has had a relatively strong core of senior players to work with, but as it stands there are still some clear gaps.
First summer signing Daniel Ballard has joined the club’s international players in beginning their pre-season work over the last week, but clearly they have been slightly behind the senior players in situ from day one. That has left space in Neil’s group for a number of U18 and U23 players to try and catch the eye, and perhaps to book themselves a place in the squad for Portugal.
So who has been given the chance?
We run through some of those who have been in the mix at the Academy of Light over the last couple of weeks...
1. JACOB CARNEY
Carney signed a two-year deal last summer and despite initially picking up an injury, went on to play the majority of the U23s fixtures. He is expected to join Scottish Championship side Queen's Park on loan this season in search of valuable senior experience, but after Lee Burge and Thorben Hoffmann's departures he has been helping support training as Anthony Patterson's understudy. That will continue while Sunderland's senior goalkeeping search continues.
2. ADAM RICHARDSON
Sunderland beat off competition from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs to secure Richardson to his first professional deal two years ago, and he has continued to make steady progress since then, including international youth honours and a place on the bench in some Papa John's Trophy fixtures. Sunderland also secured a first professional deal for Harrison Bond last week, meaning there is a good group of youngsters to push Patterson. Mark Prudhoe is currently leading sessions after David Preece's surprise departure, and that is another issue that will need settling permanently as some stage before the new season.
3. HARRISON SOHNA
The 19-year-old has made a good impression both in the U23 side and in his appearances in the Papa John's Trophy, particularly in possession where has proven to be neat and effective. Central midfield is one position where Alex Neil has had a strong cohort of established options from day one, but as Wright and Ballard are slowly integrated Luke O'Nien has operated in defensive roles for a lot of drills. That has cleared some space for Sohna to try and make an impression. Tom Scott is another young midfielder who has the potential to step up when required.
4. Sunderland's Academy of Light training base.
Johnson was a mainstay of the U23 side last season, which reflected his impressive progress playing above his age group. Still just 17, Johnson is an imposing right-sided defender who has richly deserved his chance to be part of senior training. Signed a professional deal last week, which is a measure of how quickly he's developing.
