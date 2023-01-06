Mowbray will rotate his squad through the tie with Shrewsbury Town and that should hand a chance to the talented winger, who has struggle for game time since returning from his World Cup campaign with Costa Rica.

The head coach has given him time to readjust to his surroundings on Wearside but said he expected there to be an opportunity for the 18-year-old over the course of the afternoon as Sunderland look to book their place in the fourth round.

"I think so," Mowbray said when asked if this was a chance for Bennette.

"Jewison has been recovering from the World Cup - he didn't play every minute of every game. Bailey was the same, he didn't play when he first came back. They have to get back into the training patterns of how we work, they had been away doing something completely different for a month.

"He just has to acclimatise back into it and there's a fair chance he'll be involved in this game, hopefully he can bring that little bit of magic that he's shown in glimpses for us and he can try and force his way into a more regular starting position."

Sunderland will again be taking a depleted squad on the road for the game, with a number of defensive injuries limiting Mowbray's options.

Lynden Gooch will be available, while Danny Batth could return next week.

Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese, Niall Huggins and Alex Pritchard will be out for longer.

"It's similar to the first time round, I'm anticipating anywhere between two and four weeks really," Mowbray said of Pritchard this week.

"He probably needs to do a full week of training as well, rather than just a couple of days of game prep. We probably need to be more cautious second time around in building him up, so we can probably forget about the Swansea City and the Middlesbrough game.