Taylor has struggled for regular game time since making the loan switch to the club he supported as a boy, though he was a late substitute in the 2-1 win over Grimsby Town at the weekend.

U21s boss Graeme Murty was pleased with Taylor's performance in central midfield and said it is up to him to prove his worth to Keith Curle.

"There are times in a footballer's life where he is not going to play, not going to be selected," Murty said.

"So what are you going to do about it? You have to force your away into his thinking, it's not a manager's job to select you, it's your job to prove to the manager that he can trust you to do a job.

"Ellis is learning that lesson now and it's a tough lesson to learn, but hard lessons are brilliant because it sets you up for success later on. For him to come and get 90 minutes here, where it's difficult and the pace is intense and he's playing against good technical players in the middle of the pitch, that will only benefit him in the long run."

The game also had added significance as Niall Huggins completed 90 minutes for the first time since suffering a stress fracture over a year ago.

Ellis Taylor celebrates Sunderland's late equaliser at St James' Park

Murty says the full back is still very much building his way back to full fitness but believes he is making some significant strides forward.

"If you'd seen after the Stoke game last week you'd have thought that there's no way he had 90 minutes in him this week," Murty said.

"He did a run after two minutes and basically blew up - but it's a good sign for us that his recovery is getting better and better.

"His technicality is coming back, and it's just about him getting a little bit more trust in his body, that's it going to do what he asks it to do.