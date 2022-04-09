The Sunderland youngster improving every game and cementing a place in Alex Neil's side

Patterson was given a major opportunity to press his claims shortly before Neil's arrival, with Thorben Hoffmann and Lee Burge missing through COVID.

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Notts County earlier in the campaign and has been able to bring that form to a side that has now kept five clean sheets in six games.

Sunderland have dramatically reduced the number of shots being taken by their opponent and Neil says that has made Patterson's concentration all the more important.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson

"I think he's got better as games have gone by," Neil said.

"He's young, inexperienced and since he's come in he has looked relatively solid.

"I think he made a key save at Lincoln, it was right above his head but it was a good save to make sure we didn't concede at an important point.

"He also made a good save at Wigan when Callum Lang ran through and he made a good save to his left, so he's had a couple of really key moments for us.

"Particularly when you're playing for a team like us, where a lot of recent games he has for large spells not really been doing anything, you need to make sure you remain focused and that your concentration is there.

"He's done that which has been good for us."