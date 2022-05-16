Lee Johnson’s side came from behind to beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the Stadium of Light, with Aiden McGeady scoring from the penalty spot before Ross Stewart netted the winner.

Out of the Black Cats side which started that day, only four of them started Sunderland’s play-off second leg against Sheffield Wednesday last week.

That is down to several factors including injuries, players leaving and a new head coach.

Here’s the starting XI from the Wigan fixture on August 21 and a look at how their seasons have played out:

1. GK: Lee Burge Burge played Sunderland's first three league games of the season before losing his place to Thorben Hoffmann. The 29-year-old is available again following his illness but will be out of contract this summer. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester The Northern Irishman has been Sunderland’s first-choice right-back for most of the season but has unfortunately seen his season cut short due to a groin injury. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Tom Flanagan After an impressive start to the season, Flanagan continued to play regularly in the heart of Sunderland’s defence. It was a surprise when the 30-year-old was sold to Shrewsbury in January without a replacement lined up. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle Still only 18, the Manchester City loanee was Flanagan’s regular defensive partner at the start of the campaign. Doyle hasn’t featured anywhere near as much since Alex Neil took charge of the team. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales