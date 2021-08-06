Aiden McGeady is expected to be fit for the clash having missed Sunderland’s last to pre-season games.

However, the Black Cats are still without any specialist full-backs as Lee Johnson awaits news in the market.

The clash between Sunderland and the Latics will see the return of ex-Wearsiders Jordan Jones, Charlie Wyke and Max Power to the Stadium of Light.

And speaking ahead of the game, Wyke told Wigan’s website: “I’m delighted to be here and to get going again.

“I’m excited for any game in the season but to play Sunderland in the first game of the season at the Stadium of Light, makes it extra special.

“I had a great season last year and there are a few lads that played up there last year [here], so we’re all buzzing to go back.”

Jordan Jones added:

“I’m buzzing and I can’t wait - I want to be as exciting as I can be,” he said.

“Sunderland was quite a successful loan spell for me and the fans were really positive towards me. I am looking forward to going there, but it could be a lot different on Saturday!

“I think the game now - especially for wide players - is about numbers so I think I want as many numbers as possible in the form of goals and assists this season. If I get that, we’ll have a successful year.”

Here, though, we take a look at the team Sunderland fans want Lee Johnson to pick based off our Twitter polls:

GK - Anthony Patterson Anthony Patterson gained 52% of the vote ahead of last season's first choice Lee Burge on 47%.

LB - Dan Neil Dan Neil managed to attract 50% of the vote and pipped Tom Flanagan on 32% to make Sunderland fans' team to face Wigan Athletic.

RB - Carl Winchester With Sunderland without any specialist full-backs, 64% of Sunderland fans picked Carl Winchester to start there on Saturday.

CB - Bailey Wright 77% of Sunderland fans voted for Bailey Wright to start in defence against Wigan this weekend.