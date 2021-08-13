The Black Cats will assess Elliot Embleton’s fitness ahead of this weekend’s game against MK Dons after the midfielder picked up a knock against Wigan.

The 22-year-old was left out of the squad for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Port Vale, as Alex Pritchard started in the No 10 position.

“Obviously Elliot Embleton had a whack,” said Sunderland boss Lee Johnson when asked about injuries.

"He came off, it was quite a bad one that he took. It was a good tackle and I was delighted that he showed that competitive aggression that I think he’s really stepped up with this season. But sometimes that lends itself to, of course, getting those contact injuries so we’ll assess Elliot.

Carl Winchester is also expected to return to the side after missing the Port Vale game with a glute issue.

“He did get a bump on his glute but he’s ok,” said Johnson when quizzed on the midfielder.

Sunderland, though, have been boosted by the signing of defender Dennis Cirkin from Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee.

The defender has signed a three-year deal on Wearside and looks likely to go straight into Johnson’s squad this Saturday.

But who do Sunderland fans think should start against MK Dons?

Here, we take you through the team that you voted for on the Sunderland Echo’s social media channels ahead of the Wearsiders trip south to face MK Dons.

1. GK: Lee Burge 64.8% of Sunderland fans voted for Lee Burge to start in goal ahead of Anthony Patterson (35.2%).

2. RB: Carl Winchester 75.2% of Sunderland fans want to see Carl Winchester start at right-back against MK Dons. Lee Johnson did mention that Winchester had picked up a knock on his glute. One to watch.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin 91% of Sunderland fans would like to see new signing Dennis Cirkin replace Dan Neil following the left-back's move from Tottenham.

4. CB: Bailey Wright In what would be a change to Sunderland's starting XI from the game against Wigan Athletic, 57.4% of fans would prefer Bailey Wright over Tom Flanagan, who played against the Latics.