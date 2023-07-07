News you can trust since 1873
Isaac Lihadji playing for Burnley. Picture by FRANK REIDIsaac Lihadji playing for Burnley. Picture by FRANK REID
The Sunderland team which could play South Shields in pre-season match as Tony Mowbray splits squad: Gallery

Our predicted Sunderland XI for their pre-season friendly fixture against South Shields at 1st Cloud Arena.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their first pre-season friendly of the summer against South Shields - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats are set to play two matches on Saturday, with half the squad facing South Shields (12:30pm kick-off) and half the squad facing Gateshead (4pm kick-off) later in the day.

Both games will see a mix of first-team and youth-team players be involved as they gain valuable minutes ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Sunderland still have several players unavailable due to injuries which were sustained during the last campaign.

Here’s our predicted line-up to face South Shields:

The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture for Sunderland last season and is set to be the club’s first-choice option for the upcoming campaign.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture for Sunderland last season and is set to be the club’s first-choice option for the upcoming campaign. Photo: Martin Swinney


Gooch’s versatility once again proved a big assist last season. The 27-year-old will have strong competition from Trai Hume for the right-back position though.

2. RB: Lynden Gooch

Gooch’s versatility once again proved a big assist last season. The 27-year-old will have strong competition from Trai Hume for the right-back position though. Photo: Frank Reid


While he played in central midfield and at full-back last term, O’Nien’s best performances came at centre-back. The 27-year-old is preparing for the start of his sixth season at Sunderland.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

While he played in central midfield and at full-back last term, O’Nien’s best performances came at centre-back. The 27-year-old is preparing for the start of his sixth season at Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid


Crompton, 19 joined Sunderland from Shrewsbury last summer and was a regular for the Black Cats’ under-21s side last season.

4. CB: Ben Crompton

Crompton, 19 joined Sunderland from Shrewsbury last summer and was a regular for the Black Cats’ under-21s side last season. Photo: FRANK REID


