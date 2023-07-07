Our predicted Sunderland XI for their pre-season friendly fixture against South Shields at 1st Cloud Arena.

Sunderland are preparing for their first pre-season friendly of the summer against South Shields - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats are set to play two matches on Saturday, with half the squad facing South Shields (12:30pm kick-off) and half the squad facing Gateshead (4pm kick-off) later in the day.

Both games will see a mix of first-team and youth-team players be involved as they gain valuable minutes ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Sunderland still have several players unavailable due to injuries which were sustained during the last campaign.

Here’s our predicted line-up to face South Shields:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture for Sunderland last season and is set to be the club’s first-choice option for the upcoming campaign. Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

2 . RB: Lynden Gooch Gooch’s versatility once again proved a big assist last season. The 27-year-old will have strong competition from Trai Hume for the right-back position though. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Luke O’Nien While he played in central midfield and at full-back last term, O’Nien’s best performances came at centre-back. The 27-year-old is preparing for the start of his sixth season at Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . CB: Ben Crompton Crompton, 19 joined Sunderland from Shrewsbury last summer and was a regular for the Black Cats’ under-21s side last season. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales