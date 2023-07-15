Our predicted Sunderland XI to face San Antonio in their first pre-season friendly of their US tour.

Sunderland are preparing for their friendly fixture against San Antonio FC - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats played two friendly matches against South Shields and Gateshead last weekend, winning 4-3 and 3-2 respectively.

In preparation for the upcoming campaign, Sunderland have taken a 26-man squad to the US, where they will play three matches as part of their pre-season tour.

Tony Mowbray’s squad have been training at the Toyota Field Stadium in Texas and will face San Antonio at the same venue.

Here’s who could start for the Black Cats:

GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson is Sunderland's only senior goalkeeper who has travelled to the US, following Alex Bass' loan move to AFC Wimbledon. Academy prospect Matthew Young, 16, is also part of the senior squad.

RB: Trai Hume After representing Northern Ireland's national team last month, Hume, 21, returned to Sunderland slightly later than the rest of the squad. He did start the friendly against Gateshead last weekend.

CB: Dan Ballard A hamstring injury meant Ballard missed the end of last season, yet the 23-year-old has returned to training and also started against Gateshead.

CB: Danny Batth Batth missed Sunderland's friendly matches against Gateshead and South Shields with a minor injury but has travelled with the squad to the US.