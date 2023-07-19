News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDPatrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team which could face New Mexico United in pre-season fixture: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted XI for Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their second match of their US tour against New Mexico United - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats beat San Antonio FC 3-1 in their previous friendly, with 20 outfield players receiving 45 minutes each.

With four more pre-season matches before the start of the season, Mowbray will be weighing up his options ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face New Mexico United:

Patterson is Sunderland’s only senior goalkeeper who has travelled to the US and played the full match against San Antonio.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson is Sunderland’s only senior goalkeeper who has travelled to the US and played the full match against San Antonio. Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales
Patterson is Sunderland’s only senior goalkeeper who has travelled to the US and played the full match against San Antonio.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Patterson is Sunderland’s only senior goalkeeper who has travelled to the US and played the full match against San Antonio. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
After missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury, the centre-back is available again and is likely to be a key player for the Black Cats during the upcoming campaign.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

After missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury, the centre-back is available again and is likely to be a key player for the Black Cats during the upcoming campaign. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
A minor injury caused Batth to miss Sunderland’s first pre-season friendlies this summer, yet the 32-year-old returned against San Antonio.

4. CB: Danny Batth

A minor injury caused Batth to miss Sunderland’s first pre-season friendlies this summer, yet the 32-year-old returned against San Antonio. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandTony Mowbray