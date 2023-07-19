The Sunderland team which could face New Mexico United in pre-season fixture: Predicted XI photo gallery
Our predicted XI for Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park.
Sunderland are preparing for their second match of their US tour against New Mexico United - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats beat San Antonio FC 3-1 in their previous friendly, with 20 outfield players receiving 45 minutes each.
With four more pre-season matches before the start of the season, Mowbray will be weighing up his options ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face New Mexico United:
