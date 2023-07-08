News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDPatrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team which could face Gateshead in pre-season friendly as Tony Mowbray splits squad: Gallery

Our predicted Sunderland XI for their pre-season friendly fixture against Gateshead.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST

Half of Sunderland’s squad are preparing for a pre-season friendly against Gateshead - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats are set to play two matches on Saturday, with the first coming against South Shields (12:30pm kick-off) and the second coming against Gateshead (4pm kick-off) later in the day.

Both games will allow a mixture of first-team and youth-team players to be involved as they gain valuable minutes ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Sunderland still have several players unavailable due to injuries which were sustained during the last campaign.

Here’s our predicted line-up to face Gateshead:

Following his move to Sunderland from Portsmouth last summer, Bass has only made two senior appearances in cup competitions. The 25-year-old will be hoping for more opportunities during the upcoming campaign.

1. GK: Alex Bass

Following his move to Sunderland from Portsmouth last summer, Bass has only made two senior appearances in cup competitions. The 25-year-old will be hoping for more opportunities during the upcoming campaign. Photo: Martin Swinney

After over a year of constant injury setbacks, the 22-year-old will be hoping for a good pre-season to build up his fitness and put himself in contention for game time.

2. RB: Niall Huggins

After over a year of constant injury setbacks, the 22-year-old will be hoping for a good pre-season to build up his fitness and put himself in contention for game time. Photo: Frank Reid

The experienced centre-back, 32, was voted the Sunderland supporters’ player of the season last term and is available again following a knee injury earlier this year.

3. CB: Danny Batth

The experienced centre-back, 32, was voted the Sunderland supporters’ player of the season last term and is available again following a knee injury earlier this year. Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard also missed the end of the last campaign with a hamstring issue but has been back on the grass at the Academy of Light.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard also missed the end of the last campaign with a hamstring issue but has been back on the grass at the Academy of Light. Photo: Frank Reid

