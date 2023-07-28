News you can trust since 1873
Hemir playing for Sunderland. Photo: Chris FryattHemir playing for Sunderland. Photo: Chris Fryatt
Hemir playing for Sunderland. Photo: Chris Fryatt

The Sunderland team to play Real Mallorca with Tony Mowbray to name strong side: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland line-up for the Black Cats’ pre-season friendly against Real Mallorca at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their penultimate friendly match of pre-season - but who will start for the Black Cats against Real Mallorca at the Stadium of Light?

Tony Mowbray’s side have won all five of their friendly matches this summer, beating South Shields and Gateshead, before victories over San Antonio FC, New Mexico United and North Carolina FC on their US tour.

Mowbray is likely to name a strong team to face Real Mallorca, with just over a week until his side’s Championship opener against Ipswich.

Sunderland will then face National League side Hartlepool next Tuesday, providing opportunities for players who are short of game time.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Real Mallorca:

Sunderland are trying to sign another goalkeeper this summer, yet Patterson, 23, is set to be the club’s first-choice stopper for a second consecutive Championship season.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Sunderland are trying to sign another goalkeeper this summer, yet Patterson, 23, is set to be the club’s first-choice stopper for a second consecutive Championship season. Photo: Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
After waiting for his opportunity last season, Hume was one of the first names on Sunderland’s team sheet by the end of the campaign. The 21-year-old was rewarded with a new contract earlier this summer.

2. RB: Trai Hume

After waiting for his opportunity last season, Hume was one of the first names on Sunderland’s team sheet by the end of the campaign. The 21-year-old was rewarded with a new contract earlier this summer. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
While the 23-year-old missed the end of last season with a hamstring injury, he has returned in pre-season and appears to be Sunderland’s first-choice centre-back.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

While the 23-year-old missed the end of last season with a hamstring injury, he has returned in pre-season and appears to be Sunderland’s first-choice centre-back. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Despite transfer interest from Blackburn, Batth remains a big part of Sunderland’s plans. The 32-year-old was named the supporters’ player of the season for the 2022/23 campaign.

4. CB: Danny Batth

Despite transfer interest from Blackburn, Batth remains a big part of Sunderland’s plans. The 32-year-old was named the supporters’ player of the season for the 2022/23 campaign. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
