The Sunderland team to play Norwich with Tony Mowbray set to make multiple changes: Predicted XI gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Norwich City at Carrow Road – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following a 5-1 defeat by Stoke City last weekend, their third consecutive defeat in the Championship.
Mowbray will be forced to make at least one change to his starting XI following a season-ending injury to defender Aji Alese.
Dennis Cirkin also remains unavailable, with Corry Evans, Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton all recovering from long-term setbacks.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Norwich: