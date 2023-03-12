News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Luke O’Nien playing for Sunderland against Norwich City. Picture by FRANK REID
Luke O’Nien playing for Sunderland against Norwich City. Picture by FRANK REID
Luke O’Nien playing for Sunderland against Norwich City. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team to play Norwich with Tony Mowbray set to make multiple changes: Predicted XI gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Norwich City at Carrow Road – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
3 hours ago

The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following a 5-1 defeat by Stoke City last weekend, their third consecutive defeat in the Championship.

Mowbray will be forced to make at least one change to his starting XI following a season-ending injury to defender Aji Alese.

Dennis Cirkin also remains unavailable, with Corry Evans, Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton all recovering from long-term setbacks.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Norwich:

Was named the North East Football Writers' Association's Young Player of the Year last week after a breakthrough year in 2022.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Was named the North East Football Writers' Association's Young Player of the Year last week after a breakthrough year in 2022.

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales
Will have competition for the right-back position now Lynden Gooch is available again following an injury setback.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Will have competition for the right-back position now Lynden Gooch is available again following an injury setback.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Endured a difficult afternoon like the rest of the team against Stoke but has been one of Sunderland’s key players in recent weeks.

3. CB: Daniel Ballard

Endured a difficult afternoon like the rest of the team against Stoke but has been one of Sunderland’s key players in recent weeks.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Gave an honest assessment after the defeat against Stoke and has become the side’s captain since Corry Evans’ season-ending injury.

4. CB: Danny Batth

Gave an honest assessment after the defeat against Stoke and has become the side’s captain since Corry Evans’ season-ending injury.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Tony MowbraySunderlandNorwich CityStoke CityCorry Evans