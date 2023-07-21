News you can trust since 1873
Chris Rigg playing for Sunderland in pre-season. Photo: Chris FryattChris Rigg playing for Sunderland in pre-season. Photo: Chris Fryatt
Chris Rigg playing for Sunderland in pre-season. Photo: Chris Fryatt

The Sunderland team to play North Carolina FC - with Cats set to make 11 changes: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland XI to face North Carolina FC in their final friendly match of their US pre-season tour.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:11 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their final friendly match of their US pre-season tour - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side against North Carolina FC?

The Black Cats beat New Mexico United 3-2 in their last fixture, with the 11 players selected all playing the full 90 minutes.

Mowbray is set to use 11 different players against North Carolina as he looks to give members of his squad sufficient game time.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line up to face North Carolina:

The 23-year-old is Sunderland’s only senior goalkeeper who has travelled to the US. He sat out the win over New Mexico as 16-year-old Matthew Young was handed an opportunity.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The 23-year-old is Sunderland's only senior goalkeeper who has travelled to the US. He sat out the win over New Mexico as 16-year-old Matthew Young was handed an opportunity.

Photo Sales
Gooch captained the side in Sunderland’s win over San Antonio in their first US friendly match.

2. RB: Lynden Gooch

Gooch captained the side in Sunderland's win over San Antonio in their first US friendly match.

Photo Sales
Despite picking up a minor injury earlier this summer, and transfer interest from Blackburn, Batth returned to the side against San Antonio and produced a solid second-half performance.

3. CB: Danny Batth

Despite picking up a minor injury earlier this summer, and transfer interest from Blackburn, Batth returned to the side against San Antonio and produced a solid second-half performance.

Photo Sales
Anderson played on the left of a back three in the second half against San Antonio and may be deployed in a slightly more central position in a back four.

4. CB: Joe Anderson

Anderson played on the left of a back three in the second half against San Antonio and may be deployed in a slightly more central position in a back four.

Photo Sales
