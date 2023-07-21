The Sunderland team to play North Carolina FC - with Cats set to make 11 changes: Predicted XI photo gallery
Our predicted Sunderland XI to face North Carolina FC in their final friendly match of their US pre-season tour.
Sunderland are preparing for their final friendly match of their US pre-season tour - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side against North Carolina FC?
The Black Cats beat New Mexico United 3-2 in their last fixture, with the 11 players selected all playing the full 90 minutes.
Mowbray is set to use 11 different players against North Carolina as he looks to give members of his squad sufficient game time.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line up to face North Carolina:
