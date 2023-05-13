Sunderland are preparing to face Luton Town in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats still have several first-team players unavailable, with Danny Batth, Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Elliot Emblton, Aji Alese and Jewison Bennette all sidelined.

Centre-back Dan Ballard will also be absent with a hamstring issue, despite hopes he could play a part, while Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin were both forced off during Monday’s win at Preston.

Sunderland should go into the game with confidence, though, following a nine match unbeaten run to get into the play-offs.

Here’s our predicted line-up to face Luton at the Stadium of Light in the first leg:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson Kept his 14th clean sheet of the season in Sunderland’s 3-0 win at Preston and has started all 46 league games this season. Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

2 . RB: Lynden Gooch Was forced off with a knock in the second half against Preston and didn’t train on Wednesday. Sunderland hope the 26-year-old will be available to start. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Trai Hume Has moved into a centre-back role in recent weeks and performed well amid the squad’s lack of defenders. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . CB: Luke O’Nien Produced another fine performance in the heart of defence at Preston and was handed the captain’s armband after Gooch was forced off. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales