Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.
The Sunderland team to play Luton as Tony Mowbray faces more injury concerns: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland XI to face Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Kenilworth Road.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 15th May 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:27 BST

Sunderland are preparing to face Luton Town in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final - but who will start for the Black Cats?

Tony Mowbray’s side have a 2-1 lead following the first leg at the Stadium of Light, courtesy of goals from Amad and Trai Hume.

Sunderland are still dealing with several injury issues, though, with several first-team players set to miss the match.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Luton at Kenilworth Road:

Didn’t have many shots to save in the first leg but did well to collect a couple of crosses into his box.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Didn’t have many shots to save in the first leg but did well to collect a couple of crosses into his box. Photo: Martin Swinney

Scored his second goal of the season to give Sunderland a first-leg lead last time out.

2. CB: Trai Hume

Scored his second goal of the season to give Sunderland a first-leg lead last time out. Photo: Frank Reid

Did well in possession when Luton pressed high up the pitch in the first leg. Will be an important player at Kenilworth Road against Hatters strikers Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

Did well in possession when Luton pressed high up the pitch in the first leg. Will be an important player at Kenilworth Road against Hatters strikers Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo. Photo: Frank Reid

Moved to the left of a back three in the first leg and adapted well after a nervy start.

4. CB: Lynden Gooch

Moved to the left of a back three in the first leg and adapted well after a nervy start. Photo: Frank Reid

