Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.
The Sunderland team to face Swansea - with options for Tony Mowbray after Norwich win - Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Norwich last time out, a result which moved them up to eighth in the table.

Swansea are four points behind Sunderland following a 1-0 win at Blackburn last weekend and are 13th going into the match.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Swansea:

The Sunderland keeper didn’t have many saves to make against Norwich last weekend but did well to deal with some late crosses.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper didn’t have many saves to make against Norwich last weekend but did well to deal with some late crosses. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume has started every game for Sunderland this season and produced an excellent display against Norwich, getting on the scoresheet with a deflected effort.

2. LB: Trai Hume

Hume has started every game for Sunderland this season and produced an excellent display against Norwich, getting on the scoresheet with a deflected effort. Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard has picked up four yellow cards this season. One more booking would result in a one-match suspension.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard has picked up four yellow cards this season. One more booking would result in a one-match suspension. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien is also on four yellow cards and is walking a disciplinary tightrope after being booked against Norwich last time out.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien is also on four yellow cards and is walking a disciplinary tightrope after being booked against Norwich last time out. Photo: Frank Reid

