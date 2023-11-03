The Sunderland team to face Swansea - with options for Tony Mowbray after Norwich win - Predicted XI gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to face Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium in the Championship.
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Norwich last time out, a result which moved them up to eighth in the table.
Swansea are four points behind Sunderland following a 1-0 win at Blackburn last weekend and are 13th going into the match.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Swansea:
