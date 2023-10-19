News you can trust since 1873
Luke O'Nien playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDLuke O'Nien playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
The Sunderland team to face Stoke City - with two change from Middlesbrough defeat: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Stoke at the bet365 Stadium - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough last time out, after Dan Neil was sent off just before half-time, but remain fourth in the table.

Stoke, managed by former Sunderland boss Alex Neil, sit 21st in the table following a run of just one win in their last eight league games.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Stoke:

The goalkeeper was unfortunate to concede four goals against Middlesbrough, when he made some excellent saves and was left exposed following Dan Neil’s red card.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The goalkeeper was unfortunate to concede four goals against Middlesbrough, when he made some excellent saves and was left exposed following Dan Neil’s red card. Photo: Frank Reid

Huggins was forced off with an injury in the first half against Middlesbrough, yet Mowbray has said the defender has a chance of playing against Stoke.

2. RB: Niall Huggins

Huggins was forced off with an injury in the first half against Middlesbrough, yet Mowbray has said the defender has a chance of playing against Stoke. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien has captained Sunderland for every league game this season as he continues to play in a centre-back role.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien has captained Sunderland for every league game this season as he continues to play in a centre-back role. Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard missed Northern Ireland’s second match against Slovenia with a minor thigh injury but is expected to be available to face Stoke.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard missed Northern Ireland’s second match against Slovenia with a minor thigh injury but is expected to be available to face Stoke. Photo: Frank Reid

