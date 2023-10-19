The Sunderland team to face Stoke City - with two change from Middlesbrough defeat: Predicted XI gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium in the Championship.
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Stoke at the bet365 Stadium - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough last time out, after Dan Neil was sent off just before half-time, but remain fourth in the table.
Stoke, managed by former Sunderland boss Alex Neil, sit 21st in the table following a run of just one win in their last eight league games.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Stoke:
1 / 3