The Sunderland team to face Plymouth - with Tony Mowbray set to make changes: Predicted XI gallery
How Sunderland could line up against Plymouth Argyle in their Championship fixture at Home Park.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.
Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.
Here’s how Sunderland could start against the Pilgrims:
