Dan Ballard warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDDan Ballard warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
The Sunderland team to face Plymouth - with Tony Mowbray set to make changes: Predicted XI gallery

How Sunderland could line up against Plymouth Argyle in their Championship fixture at Home Park.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 24th Nov 2023, 09:46 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.

Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.

Here’s how Sunderland could start against the Pilgrims:

The Sunderland keeper has kept five clean sheets in 16 appearances this season.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper has kept five clean sheets in 16 appearances this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume played twice for Northern Ireland against Finland and Denmark over the international break. The 21-year-old has started every league game for Sunderland this season.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume played twice for Northern Ireland against Finland and Denmark over the international break. The 21-year-old has started every league game for Sunderland this season. Photo: Frank Reid

After serving a one-match suspension against Birmingham, for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season, O’Nien will be available again against Plymouth.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

After serving a one-match suspension against Birmingham, for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season, O’Nien will be available again against Plymouth. Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard missed a game for Northern Ireland during the international break with a hamstring issue but has trained with Sunderland and is expected to be available.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard missed a game for Northern Ireland during the international break with a hamstring issue but has trained with Sunderland and is expected to be available. Photo: Frank Reid

