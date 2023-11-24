How Sunderland could line up against Plymouth Argyle in their Championship fixture at Home Park.

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.

Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.

Here’s how Sunderland could start against the Pilgrims:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The Sunderland keeper has kept five clean sheets in 16 appearances this season. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume Hume played twice for Northern Ireland against Finland and Denmark over the international break. The 21-year-old has started every league game for Sunderland this season. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Luke O’Nien After serving a one-match suspension against Birmingham, for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season, O’Nien will be available again against Plymouth. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales