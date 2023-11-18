News you can trust since 1873
Adil Aouchiche playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.Adil Aouchiche playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.
The Sunderland team to face Plymouth - with three changes for Tony Mowbray's side: Predicted XI gallery

How Sunderland could line up against Plymouth Argyle in their Championship fixture at Home Park.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 18th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.

Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.

Here’s how Sunderland could start against the Pilgrims:

The Sunderland keeper has kept five clean sheets in 16 appearances this season.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper has kept five clean sheets in 16 appearances this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume played for Northern Ireland against Finland this week and may need to come out of the side at some stage. Still, Sunderland are short of suitable replacements due to injuries at this point of the season.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume played for Northern Ireland against Finland this week and may need to come out of the side at some stage. Still, Sunderland are short of suitable replacements due to injuries at this point of the season. Photo: Frank Reid

After serving a one-match suspension against Birmingham, for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season, O’Nien will be available again against Plymouth.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

After serving a one-match suspension against Birmingham, for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season, O’Nien will be available again against Plymouth. Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard also missed the Birmingham match due to a suspension but will be available again after playing for Northern Ireland.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard also missed the Birmingham match due to a suspension but will be available again after playing for Northern Ireland. Photo: Frank Reid

