The Sunderland team to face Leicester with decisions for Tony Mowbray after Stoke loss: Predicted XI gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Championship.
Sunderland are preparing for Tuesday’s match against Leicester at the King Power Stadium - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats following a 2-1 loss against Stoke last time out.
Leicester have won 11 of their 12 league games so far this season and are top of the Championship following seven straight league wins.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Leicester:
