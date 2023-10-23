News you can trust since 1873
Niall Huggins playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDNiall Huggins playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
The Sunderland team to face Leicester with decisions for Tony Mowbray after Stoke loss: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for Tuesday’s match against Leicester at the King Power Stadium - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats following a 2-1 loss against Stoke last time out.

Leicester have won 11 of their 12 league games so far this season and are top of the Championship following seven straight league wins.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Leicester:

The Sunderland keeper has started every league game this season, keeping four clean sheets.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper has started every league game this season, keeping four clean sheets. Photo: Frank Reid

After being forced off with an injury in the second half against Middlesbrough, Huggins was available to play against Stoke on Saturday.

2. RB: Niall Huggins

After being forced off with an injury in the second half against Middlesbrough, Huggins was available to play against Stoke on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard recovered from a minor thigh injury he picked up while on international duty and played against Stoke.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard recovered from a minor thigh injury he picked up while on international duty and played against Stoke. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien has started every Sunderland fixture as captain this season.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien has started every Sunderland fixture as captain this season. Photo: Frank Reid

