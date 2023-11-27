News you can trust since 1873
Adil Aouchiche playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.

The Sunderland team to face Huddersfield- with two changes from Plymouth loss: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Huddersfield Town in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Huddersfield - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at the Stadium of Light?

The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Plymouth on Saturday and dropped to ninth in the Championship table ahead of this week’s fixtures.

Despite their injury issues, Huddersfield managed to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Southampton last time out, with Ben Jackson netting a late equaliser three minutes from time.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Huddersfield:

The Sunderland keeper has kept five clean sheets in the Championship this season.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper has kept five clean sheets in the Championship this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume has started every Sunderland fixture this season and played twice for Northern Ireland during the last international break.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume has started every Sunderland fixture this season and played twice for Northern Ireland during the last international break. Photo: Frank Reid

With Corry Evans still sidelined with an injury, O’Nien continues to captain the side this season.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

With Corry Evans still sidelined with an injury, O’Nien continues to captain the side this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard overcame a hamstring issue he picked up while playing for Northern Ireland and returned to the side against Plymouth.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard overcame a hamstring issue he picked up while playing for Northern Ireland and returned to the side against Plymouth. Photo: Frank Reid

