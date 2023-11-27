The Sunderland team to face Huddersfield- with two changes from Plymouth loss: Predicted XI photo gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to play Huddersfield Town in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Huddersfield - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at the Stadium of Light?
The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Plymouth on Saturday and dropped to ninth in the Championship table ahead of this week’s fixtures.
Despite their injury issues, Huddersfield managed to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Southampton last time out, with Ben Jackson netting a late equaliser three minutes from time.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Huddersfield:
1 / 3