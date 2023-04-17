Sunderland are preparing to face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats are just two points off the play-offs with four league games remaining, and would move into the top six with a win - due to other teams playing a day later.

Sunderland will be without Dennis Cirkin, who is suspended following his red card against Birmingham, while several players remain sidelined due to injuries.

Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard will all be unavailable for the Huddersfield fixture.

Here’s our predicted line-up for the match:

GK: Anthony Patterson Made some important saves against Birmingham and defended his box well in the closing stages

RB: Trai Hume Has moved into a centre-back role for Sunderland's last two matches but may revert to his natural right-back position.

CB: Danny Batth Played his part in the side's equaliser against Birmingham when he won the initial header from Alex Pritchard's corner.

CB: Luke O'Nien Came off the bench against Birmingham after missing the Cardiff game - with his partner due to give birth. Could return to the starting XI.