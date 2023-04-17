The Sunderland team to face Huddersfield Town - with Tony Mowbray set to make changes: Predicted XI gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats are just two points off the play-offs with four league games remaining, and would move into the top six with a win - due to other teams playing a day later.
Sunderland will be without Dennis Cirkin, who is suspended following his red card against Birmingham, while several players remain sidelined due to injuries.
Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard will all be unavailable for the Huddersfield fixture.
Here’s our predicted line-up for the match: