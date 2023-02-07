News you can trust since 1873
The Sunderland team to face Fulham in FA Cup without Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland face Premier League side Fulham in a fourth-round FA Cup replay - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
2 minutes ago

The original fixture at Craven Cottage finished 1-1 after Tom Cairney’s equaliser cancelled out an opener from Jack Clarke.

Sunderland will be without several first-team players for the match, with Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt cup-tied.

Defender Dennis Cirkin has been ruled out of the fixture after suffering a concussion in the 1-1 draw at Millwall last time out, while Lynden Gooch is still a few weeks away from being able to make his return due to a hip flexor injury.

Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries.

Here’s the Sunderland side which could start against Fulham at the Stadium of Light:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper made an excellent double save in stoppage-time during the original tie to force a replay.

2. RB: Trai Hume

With Lynden Gooch still sidelined with an injury, Hume has continued to impress at right-back.

3. CB: Daniel Ballard

Ballard was excellent against his former side Millwall last time out and has now started eight consecutive games following a foot injury.

4. CB: Danny Batth

It was revealed last week that the 32-year-old has triggered a one-year contract extension, which will run to the summer of 2024.

