Sunderland face Premier League side Fulham in a fourth-round FA Cup replay - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The original fixture at Craven Cottage finished 1-1 after Tom Cairney’s equaliser cancelled out an opener from Jack Clarke.

Sunderland will be without several first-team players for the match, with Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt cup-tied.

Defender Dennis Cirkin has been ruled out of the fixture after suffering a concussion in the 1-1 draw at Millwall last time out, while Lynden Gooch is still a few weeks away from being able to make his return due to a hip flexor injury.

Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries.

Here’s the Sunderland side which could start against Fulham at the Stadium of Light:

GK: Anthony Patterson The Sunderland keeper made an excellent double save in stoppage-time during the original tie to force a replay.

RB: Trai Hume With Lynden Gooch still sidelined with an injury, Hume has continued to impress at right-back.

CB: Daniel Ballard Ballard was excellent against his former side Millwall last time out and has now started eight consecutive games following a foot injury.

CB: Danny Batth It was revealed last week that the 32-year-old has triggered a one-year contract extension, which will run to the summer of 2024.