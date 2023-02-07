The Sunderland team to face Fulham in FA Cup without Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland face Premier League side Fulham in a fourth-round FA Cup replay - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The original fixture at Craven Cottage finished 1-1 after Tom Cairney’s equaliser cancelled out an opener from Jack Clarke.
Sunderland will be without several first-team players for the match, with Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt cup-tied.
Defender Dennis Cirkin has been ruled out of the fixture after suffering a concussion in the 1-1 draw at Millwall last time out, while Lynden Gooch is still a few weeks away from being able to make his return due to a hip flexor injury.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries.
Here’s the Sunderland side which could start against Fulham at the Stadium of Light: