Luke O’Nien playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team to face Cardiff with injury concerns for Tony Mowbray's side: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 10:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing to face Cardiff in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats beat Blackburn 3-1 last time out, meaning they have won their last three league games.

Pierre Ekwah, Dennis Cirkin and Bradley Dack all missed the match against Rovers due to injuries, with several first-team players unavailable.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Cardiff at the Stadium of Light:

While he wasn’t able to keep a clean sheet at Blackburn, the Sunderland keeper still made some important saves during the 3-1 win.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

While he wasn’t able to keep a clean sheet at Blackburn, the Sunderland keeper still made some important saves during the 3-1 win. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume has started all seven of Sunderland’s league games so far this season and shown his versatility by stepping into midfield.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume has started all seven of Sunderland’s league games so far this season and shown his versatility by stepping into midfield. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien regularly tried to step out with the ball against Blackburn, demonstrating his ability in possession as well as his defensive attributes.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien regularly tried to step out with the ball against Blackburn, demonstrating his ability in possession as well as his defensive attributes. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland withstood plenty of first-half pressure in the win over Blackburn, with Ballard making several important blocks and interventions at the back.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Sunderland withstood plenty of first-half pressure in the win over Blackburn, with Ballard making several important blocks and interventions at the back. Photo: Frank Reid

