The Sunderland team to face Cardiff with injury concerns for Tony Mowbray's side: Predicted XI gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to face Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland are preparing to face Cardiff in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats beat Blackburn 3-1 last time out, meaning they have won their last three league games.
Pierre Ekwah, Dennis Cirkin and Bradley Dack all missed the match against Rovers due to injuries, with several first-team players unavailable.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Cardiff at the Stadium of Light:
