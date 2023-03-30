The Sunderland team to face Burnley as Tony Mowbray faces more injury setbacks: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Championship leaders Burnley at Turf Moor – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats boss is dealing with several injury setbacks, after Daniel Ballard and Jewison Bennette were ruled out over the international break.
Sunderland are also missing Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton and Aji Alese who have been sidelined with long-term setbacks.
It means Mowbray may have to give opportunities to some of the club’s academy players between now and the end of the season.
Here’s our predicted XI to face Burnley on Friday night: