The Sunderland team to face Blackpool without Ellis Simms: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Blackpool on New Year’s Day – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at Bloomfield Road?
The Black Cats should be full of confidence after back-to-back wins against Blackburn and Wigan this week, which saw them move into the play-off places.
Mowbray still has a handful of injury issues to deal with, after Dennis Cirkin, Lynden Gooch, Danny Batth and Ajji Alese all missed the win at Wigan.
Alex Pritchard was also forced off after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring injury, while Ellis Simms has been recalled from his loan spell by Everton.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Blackpool: