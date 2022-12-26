The Sunderland team to face Blackburn - with Tony Mowbray set to make changes: Predicted line-up galllery
Sunderland are preparing to face Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side drew 1-1 with Hull City last time out and now face three games in a seven-day period.
Elliot Embleton is set to be sidelined for an extended period after fracturing his ankle against Hull, while Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard will also both miss the Boxing Day match with a calf issues.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Blackburn:
Page 1 of 3