Our predicted Sunderland team to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship.
Sunderland are preparing to face Blackburn in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats beat QPR 3-1 last time out, meaning they have taken 10 points from their last four league games.
Pierre Ekwah was forced off during the match at Loftus Road, while Dennis Cirkin and Bradley Dack missed the game due to injuries.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Blackburn at Ewood Park:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson didn’t have many shots to save at QPR after being beaten by Kenneth Paal’s low shot in the first half. The keeper did help start attacks with his distribution from the back. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume regularly stepped into midfield from right-back against QPR, demonstrating his versatility and qualities in and out of possession. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
The centre-back’s job was made easier against QPR after an early red card for the hosts. O’Nien continues to captain Sunderland and produced another good display at Loftus Road. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Dan Ballard
After a tough early battle with QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong, Ballard scored his first Sunderland goal to give his side the lead at Loftus Road. Photo: Frank Reid