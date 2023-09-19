News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time
Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDAlex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team to face Blackburn with injury concerns for Tony Mowbray's side: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing to face Blackburn in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats beat QPR 3-1 last time out, meaning they have taken 10 points from their last four league games.

Pierre Ekwah was forced off during the match at Loftus Road, while Dennis Cirkin and Bradley Dack missed the game due to injuries.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Blackburn at Ewood Park:

Patterson didn’t have many shots to save at QPR after being beaten by Kenneth Paal’s low shot in the first half. The keeper did help start attacks with his distribution from the back.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson didn’t have many shots to save at QPR after being beaten by Kenneth Paal’s low shot in the first half. The keeper did help start attacks with his distribution from the back. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hume regularly stepped into midfield from right-back against QPR, demonstrating his versatility and qualities in and out of possession.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume regularly stepped into midfield from right-back against QPR, demonstrating his versatility and qualities in and out of possession. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The centre-back’s job was made easier against QPR after an early red card for the hosts. O’Nien continues to captain Sunderland and produced another good display at Loftus Road.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

The centre-back’s job was made easier against QPR after an early red card for the hosts. O’Nien continues to captain Sunderland and produced another good display at Loftus Road. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
After a tough early battle with QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong, Ballard scored his first Sunderland goal to give his side the lead at Loftus Road.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

After a tough early battle with QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong, Ballard scored his first Sunderland goal to give his side the lead at Loftus Road. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandBlackburnTony MowbrayQPR