Our predicted Sunderland team to face Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Birmingham at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats will be without first-choice centre-back pairing Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard against the Blues, with both set to serve a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards this season.

Sunderland were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Swansea last time out, a result which left them eighth in the table. Birmingham are four points behind the Black Cats in 15th and remain winless in four matches under new boss Wayne Rooney.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI for this weekend’s match:

GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson kept his fifth clean sheet of the season after saving Jamal Lowe's penalty against Swansea.

RB: Niall Huggins After starting Sunderland's last 10 Championship matches, Huggins has been called up to Wales' senior squad for the first time.

CB: Trai Hume Hume moved into a centre-back role at the end of last season when the side switched between a back four and a back three. The 22-year-old's versatility and defensive attributes should allow the side to do that again.