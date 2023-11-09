The Sunderland team to face Birmingham - without suspended Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard - Predicted XI gallery
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Birmingham at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats will be without first-choice centre-back pairing Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard against the Blues, with both set to serve a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards this season.
Sunderland were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Swansea last time out, a result which left them eighth in the table. Birmingham are four points behind the Black Cats in 15th and remain winless in four matches under new boss Wayne Rooney.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI for this weekend’s match: