The Sunderland team set to face Stoke City as Alex Neil faces injury concerns: Predicted line-up
Sunderland will face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium this weekend – but who will start for Alex Neil’s side?
The Black Cats suffered their first league defeat of the season at Sheffield United in midweek but have still taken five points from their opening four fixtures.
Neil is facing a few selection headaches, though, with Dan Neil suspended for the trip to Stoke, while Daniel Ballard and Carl Winchester will be sidelined through injury.
Captain Corry Evans is also a doubt for the match after missing the Sheffield United fixture.
Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start against Stoke:
