Elliot Embleton playing for Sunderland.

The Sunderland team set to face Stoke City as Alex Neil faces injury concerns: Predicted line-up

Sunderland will face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium this weekend – but who will start for Alex Neil’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:30 pm

The Black Cats suffered their first league defeat of the season at Sheffield United in midweek but have still taken five points from their opening four fixtures.

Neil is facing a few selection headaches, though, with Dan Neil suspended for the trip to Stoke, while Daniel Ballard and Carl Winchester will be sidelined through injury.

Captain Corry Evans is also a doubt for the match after missing the Sheffield United fixture.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start against Stoke:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Yet to keep a clean sheet this season but that is more to do with the quality of opponents. The 22-year-old made some fine saves at Sheffield United and has started every competitive league game under Alex Neil.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. CB: Luke O’Nien

Replaced the injured Daniel Ballard on the right of Sunderland's back three against QPR and started in the same position against Sheffield United.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Danny Batth

The former Stoke centre-back felt some discomfort in his groin at Sheffield United last time out but should be available to face his former side.

Photo: FRANK REID 2022

4. CB: Dennis Cirkin

Has continued to be a regular starter on the left of a back three after making the step up to Championship level. Has performed well but Sunderland need more competition and cover.

Photo: Frank Reid

